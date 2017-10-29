Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Placed on injured reserve
Raanta (lower body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to the beginning of his absence and has not been ruled out for Monday's game in Philadelphia, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Despite the move to IR, Raanta is actually eligible to return at any point in the near future, which is still a distinct possibility considering he has been rumored to return imminently. Regardless, Hunter Miska was recalled from AHL Tucson in a corresponding move Sunday.
