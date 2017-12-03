Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Placed on IR
Raanta (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Since this transaction is retroactive to the goalie's last game played -- Nov. 22 against the Sharks -- Raanta will be able to return as soon as he's healthy, which Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said could happen as soon as Sunday against the Golden Knights. The 28-year-old netminder landed in the desert knowing he'd have the inside track at the No.1 job. Well, he's seized that opportunity, but various ailments have limited him to 13 appearances to date, and his ratios (2.84 GAA and .914 save percentage) coupled with a mere four wins in 13 games backstopping a young Arizona squad make us wonder if he doesn't miss life in the Big Apple.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Ruled out Saturday, Sunday question mark•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Won't meet team in Calgary•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Won't travel with team•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Out next two games•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Looking to stop Sharks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...