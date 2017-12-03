Raanta (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Since this transaction is retroactive to the goalie's last game played -- Nov. 22 against the Sharks -- Raanta will be able to return as soon as he's healthy, which Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said could happen as soon as Sunday against the Golden Knights. The 28-year-old netminder landed in the desert knowing he'd have the inside track at the No.1 job. Well, he's seized that opportunity, but various ailments have limited him to 13 appearances to date, and his ratios (2.84 GAA and .914 save percentage) coupled with a mere four wins in 13 games backstopping a young Arizona squad make us wonder if he doesn't miss life in the Big Apple.