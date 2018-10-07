Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Plays well despite loss
Raanta stopped 19-of-20 shots in Saturday's 1-0 loss.
Despite an 0-2 start to the season, Raanta has looked every bit as good as he did last season. Through two games, Raanta has made 41 saves on 45 shots. If the team around him can improve, it figures to take some of the pressure off Raanta.
