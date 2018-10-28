Raanta allowed one goal on 31 shots in a 7-1 victory against the Lightning on Saturday.

It was a great bounceback performance for the goaltender, who was returning from an illness and allowed four goals in his last start. However, owners have seen this before from Raanta, as he has turned in a good performance about every other start. If he starts again Tuesday, it will be interesting to see if Raanta can string together two straight good starts. Despite some inconsistencies, though, he is 3-4-0 with a .920 save percentage and 2.13 GAA.