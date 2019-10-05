Raanta (lower body) stopped all 19 shots he faced in Friday's 2-0 win over AHL Texas.

Raanta, appearing in game action for the first time since November, did very well for AHL Tucson in their season opener. He faced 15 shots over the first two period of the game before a quiet finish to the contest. Raanta may need more time to get fully up to speed. If he stays in the minors for another game, he'll face AHL San Antonio on Sunday. Raanta will likely split time with Darcy Kuemper when he returns to the parent club.