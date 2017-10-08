Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Posts strong start in overtime loss
Raanta allowed two goals on 42 shots in a, 2-1, overtime loss against the Coyotes on Saturday.
In his first appearance with his new team, Raanta was stellar in regulation, stopping 39 of 40 shots, but James Neal scored the game-winning a little more than midway through overtime. Raanta missed opening night due to a lower-body injury, but now healthy, he should receive a majority of the goaltender work moving forward. Backup Louis Domingue allowed five goals on 31 shots in the opener.
