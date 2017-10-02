Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Practices Sunday
Raanta (lower body) took part in Sunday's practice, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.
It's not clear how much work Raanta was able to do Sunday, but his presence on the ice is a positive sign on the heels of him sitting out Saturday's preseason finale. It's not clear if his injury threatens his availability for Thursday's season opener against the Ducks, but he will have a few more days to rest and recover.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Hampered by injury•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Traded away from Big Apple•
-
Rangers' Antti Raanta: Staying in New York•
-
Rangers' Antti Raanta: Available in expansion draft•
-
Rangers' Antti Raanta: Delivers steady work as backup again•
-
Rangers' Antti Raanta: Puts injury behind him•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...