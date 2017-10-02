Play

Raanta (lower body) took part in Sunday's practice, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.

It's not clear how much work Raanta was able to do Sunday, but his presence on the ice is a positive sign on the heels of him sitting out Saturday's preseason finale. It's not clear if his injury threatens his availability for Thursday's season opener against the Ducks, but he will have a few more days to rest and recover.

