Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Promoted to top level
Raanta was recalled from AHL Tucson on Saturday.
Raanta's promotion comes as no surprise after he led AHL Tucson to a 2-0 win in its season opener, making 19 saves in the process. Now back in the NHL, the veteran netminder should see a sizeable workload with the Coyotes but will be challenged for reps by fellow veteran Darcy Kuemper.
