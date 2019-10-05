Play

Raanta was recalled from AHL Tucson on Saturday.

Raanta's promotion comes as no surprise after he led AHL Tucson to a 2-0 win in its season opener, making 19 saves in the process. Now back in the NHL, the veteran netminder should see a sizeable workload with the Coyotes but will be challenged for reps by fellow veteran Darcy Kuemper.

