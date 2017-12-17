Raanta will protect the net Saturday as the home starter versus the Penguins, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

When you consider that the 'Yotes have the youngest team in the league and the fewest points (19) in the standings, Raanta's stats this season look respectable. He's worked his way past upper-body ailments to go 4-7-2 along with a 2.79 GAA and .919 save percentage through 15 appearances. He'll try to secure that elusive fifth win Saturday against a Penguins team that has dropped three straight decisions and are 5-5-0 in the last 10.