Raanta will start in goal Sunday afternoon against the Ducks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta was spectacular in his road start against the Avalanche on Wednesday, as he surrendered only one goal on 26 shots. He'll look to stay hot against a Ducks team that has run a weak attack based on its averaging only 29.5 shots per game, 29th in the NHL this season. This also explains why the webbed ones are only averaging 2.62 goals for a 27th-place ranking in said category. If you plan on playing in any DFS contests on New Year's Eve and wish to save your daily dollars in goal, look no further than Raanta; he could surprise.