Raanta will patrol the blue paint Thursday against the Red Wings, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta gets back into the net after getting the hook versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday -- a game in which he gave up three goals on a mere five shots. The Finnish netminder is still looking for his first win as a member of the Coyotes, as he faces off with a Detroit team that is averaging a paltry 2.33 goals per game -- third worst in the NHL.