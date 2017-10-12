Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Protecting net versus Detroit
Raanta will patrol the blue paint Thursday against the Red Wings, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta gets back into the net after getting the hook versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday -- a game in which he gave up three goals on a mere five shots. The Finnish netminder is still looking for his first win as a member of the Coyotes, as he faces off with a Detroit team that is averaging a paltry 2.33 goals per game -- third worst in the NHL.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Gets the yank against Vegas•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Will start Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Posts strong start in overtime loss•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Ready to start Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Receives clean bill of health•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Practices Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...