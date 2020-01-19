Play

Raanta gave up six goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Adin Hill to begin the third period of Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Edmonton had a 5-0 lead before five minutes had elapsed in the second period, and while Arizona did get a couple goals back before Raanta got the hook, the final result was nearly a foregone conclusion. The 30-year-old heads into the All-Star break with a 9-10-2 record, 2.94 GAA and .912 save percentage, and the layoff could give Darcy Kuemper (lower body) enough time to recover and reclaim his starting role for the Coyotes.

