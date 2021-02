Raanta (upper body) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, but his status for Wednesday's matchup versus the Ducks is uncertain, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Even though Raanta's made significant progress and is on the brink of getting the green light, head coach Rick Tocchet stopped short of fully clearing the 31-year-old netminder. If he's forced to sit out Wednesday, Adin Hill likely will serve as Darcy Kuemper's backup.