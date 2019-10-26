Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Rallies for second win
Raanta turned aside 32 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Devils.
Arizona fell behind 2-0 late in the first period and trailed 3-2 midway through the second, but Raanta slammed the door shut down the stretch. The 30-year-old netminder is 2-0-1 to begin the season with a 2.62 GAA and .922 save percentage, but so far he's taken a back seat to Darcy Kuemper in net for the Coyotes, starting only three games to Kuemper's seven.
