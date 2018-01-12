Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Ready for clash against Oilers
Raanta will see shots from the visiting Oilers on Friday.
Raanta should benefit from the return of shot-blocking maven Niklas Hjalmarsson, who had missed 16 straight games with an upper-body ailment, but the team dynamic undoubtedly will change following the big trade that saw Anthony Duclair shipped off to the Blackhawks on Wednesday. Raanta will try not to let that be a distraction, though, as he'll need to focus on all-world pivot Connor McDavid and an Oilers team that could surprise offensively, despite a disappointing season that's left them with an 18-23-3 record through 44 games.
