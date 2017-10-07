Raanta was designated as Saturday's home starter versus the Golden Knights.

Landing in the desert following a trade with the Rangers in June, Raanta likely would've been the Opening Night starter had it not been for a lower-body injury that he sustained late in the preseason. Instead, the honor went to No. 2 puck plugger Louis Domingue, who yielded five goals on 41 shots versus the Ducks in Anaheim. Raanta has made 78 starts and appeared in 94 total career games between the Blackhawks and Rangers, going 47-23-9 with a 2.32 GAA and .917 save percentage.