Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Receives clean bill of health
Raanta (lower body) has been cleared to play, but he won't necessarily start Thursday's regular-season opener against Anaheim, Sarah McLellan of The Arizona Republic reports.
According to coach Rich Tocchet, Wednesday represented Raanta's first "hard practice" this season, so the Coyotes don't want to rush their new starting netminder into a game he's not ready for. If Raanta watches Thursday's matchup with the Ducks from the bench, he'll likely get the starting nod for Saturday's game against the Golden Knights.
