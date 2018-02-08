Raanta will defend the visiting net Thursday against the Wild, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Raanta's last effort broke a string of solid showings in goal, surrendering four goals on 23 shots to the Jets to record a second straight loss. He will attempt to turn things around Thursday, squaring off against a Minnesota team that ranks 10th in the NHL in scoring (3.23 goals per game) this season.

