Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Receives Thursday start
Raanta will patrol the crease for Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
A first-year Coyote, Raanta's 2.46 GAA and .923 save percentage have made him one of the few bright spots for the last-place Desert Dogs. The Finnish netminder has been particularly good at home, where he owns a 2.30 GAA and .930 save percentage in 22 contests, as well as pitching a shutout in two of his last three home starts. Thursday, Raanta and Arizona will come up against a Minnesota squad that's scoring an average of 4.80 goals on its active five-game winning streak.
