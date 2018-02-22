Raanta will guard the home goal Thursday against the Flames, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta posted an immaculate 40-save shutout in his last start Saturday against the Oilers. Although it's been a rough season overall for the Coyotes and Raanta has seen his GAA jump from 2.26 with the Rangers last season to 2.45 this year, his save percentage has actually improved slightly to .924 from .922 in 2016-17. Things have turned a corner recently on the GAA front as well, with three straight victories under his belt and a 0.91 mark in his last four appearances. He will attempt to extend that streak to four Thursday against a Flames club averaging 2.90 goals per game on the road this season.