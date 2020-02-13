Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Receiving start Thursday
Raanta will tend the twine Thursday versus the Senators in Ottawa, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta's claim to the starting role has declined slightly of late, with the netminder ceding two of the last three starts to Adin Hill. After a rough pair of starts to close the first half and open the second, Raanta has allowed two or fewer goals in three of his last four. He'll aim to keep that success rate up Thursday versus a Sens squad tallying just 2.13 goals per game since the All-Star break.
