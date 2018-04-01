Raanta made 34 saves in a 6-0 shutout victory over the Blues on Saturday.

Believe it or not, Raanta is one of the hottest goaltenders in the league, as he's gone 8-1-0 with a .956 save percentage in the last nine games. Raanta also has two shutouts during that stretch. The hot streak has pushed his save percentage up to .929, and his GAA is threatening to drop below 2.30. Owners can't ask for much more from a Coyotes goaltender.