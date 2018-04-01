Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Records third shutout of 2017-18
Raanta made 34 saves in a 6-0 shutout victory over the Blues on Saturday.
Believe it or not, Raanta is one of the hottest goaltenders in the league, as he's gone 8-1-0 with a .956 save percentage in the last nine games. Raanta also has two shutouts during that stretch. The hot streak has pushed his save percentage up to .929, and his GAA is threatening to drop below 2.30. Owners can't ask for much more from a Coyotes goaltender.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Strong again in win over Knights•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Defending cage Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Grounds Lightning to keep run going•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Defending cage against Lightning•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Makes 29 saves in Wednesday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...