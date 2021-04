Raanta (upper body) "felt a little better" Monday but will remain sidelined against the Sharks, per coach Rick Tocchet, Alex Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Darcy Kuemper will make his fifth consecutive start, with Adin Hill serving as Kuemper's backup. Raanta's progressing, albeit slowly, and will hope to rejoin the lineup at his next opportunity, which will come Wednesday in San Jose.