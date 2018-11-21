Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Remains sidelined
Raanta (lower body) won't dress for Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta will miss an eighth consecutive game Wednesday, but he's still expected to return in the near future, so it's possible he'll be activated in time for Friday's game against the Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper will continue to shoulder the load in goal for the Coyotes until Raanta is cleared to play.
