Raanta (lower body) is improving, but remains day-to-day and will miss Thursday's matchup with Nashville, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Raanta will miss his sixth straight outing due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the netminder was riding a three-game winning streak, including a 48-save victory over Carolina. Given backup Darcy Kuemper's struggles during Raanta's absence, the Finn should probably be considered a lock to retake the starting job was given the all-clear.