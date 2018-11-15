Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Remains sidelined
Raanta (lower body) is improving, but remains day-to-day and will miss Thursday's matchup with Nashville, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Raanta will miss his sixth straight outing due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the netminder was riding a three-game winning streak, including a 48-save victory over Carolina. Given backup Darcy Kuemper's struggles during Raanta's absence, the Finn should probably be considered a lock to retake the starting job was given the all-clear.
