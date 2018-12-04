Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Remains unavailable
Raanta (lower body) won't dress for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta practiced fully Monday, so he's likely nearing a return to the lineup, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's matchup with the Capitals for his next opportunity to do so. Adin Hill will get the start in goal against LA.
