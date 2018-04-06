Raanta agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Coyotes on Friday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Financial terms of the deal are pending, but it's believed to be in the neighborhood of $4 million per year. Even though Arizona's chief backstop would have been able to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer, the 'Yotes like what they've seen from him in his debut campaign with the club. Raanta's posted a 21-16-6 record to complement a 2.24 GAA and .930 save percentage through 46 games. There's a good chance that he'll be asked to close out the season against the Ducks on Saturday, but it's always good to wait for official confirmation when it comes to selecting fantasy goalies.