Raanta won't suit up for Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights for rest purposes, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Adin Hill will serve as Darcy Kuemper's backup Wednesday. Raanta won his only start this season, steering aside 31 of 34 shots against the Sharks.
