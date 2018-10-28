Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Returns to crease Saturday
Raanta (illness) will start Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.
Raanta missed the last two games recovering from an illness. The 29-year-old Finnish netminder is 2-4 on the season and will look to shut down Tampa Bay who enter Saturday's contest averaging 3.44 goals-per-game, good for 10th in the league.
