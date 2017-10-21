Raanta (lower body) skated Saturday morning for the first time since sustaining a muscle strain during a game against the Red Wings on Oct. 12, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Louis Domingue is starting for the Coyotes on Saturday, so Raanta's next opportunity to take the crease will be Tuesday against the Islanders. While fantasy owners will be eager to get the netminder back, it's not out of the question to fade Raanta until he proves his health with a solid showing. Hitting the ice is certainly an encouraging first step toward returning to action, though.