Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Returns to ice for morning skate
Raanta (lower body) skated Saturday morning for the first time since sustaining a muscle strain during a game against the Red Wings on Oct. 12, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Louis Domingue is starting for the Coyotes on Saturday, so Raanta's next opportunity to take the crease will be Tuesday against the Islanders. While fantasy owners will be eager to get the netminder back, it's not out of the question to fade Raanta until he proves his health with a solid showing. Hitting the ice is certainly an encouraging first step toward returning to action, though.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Scheduled to resume skating Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Showing some improvement with health•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Ruled out against Dallas•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Out Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Day-to-day with lower-body issue•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Leaves game with lower-body ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...