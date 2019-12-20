Raanta (illness) played 48 seconds and didn't face a shot in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

Darcy Kuemper was forced from the game late in the third period with a lower-body injury, which led to Raanta's return to the crease. The Coyotes had the goalie pulled for much of the final three minutes as they tried to mount a late comeback. If Kuemper's injury is serious, Raanta would be in line to see the bulk of the starts going forward. He has a .919 save percentage in 13 appearances this season.