Raanta made 27 saves in a 7-3 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Raanta has rung up a 3-1 record in his last four games and he's only allowed six goals in that span. He's picked the right time to warm up, what with Darcy Kuemper's return right around the corner. The big Finn will remain valuable even after Kuemper's return. Roll him when his blades touch the blue paint.