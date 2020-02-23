Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Right time to warm up
Raanta made 27 saves in a 7-3 win over the Lightning on Saturday.
Raanta has rung up a 3-1 record in his last four games and he's only allowed six goals in that span. He's picked the right time to warm up, what with Darcy Kuemper's return right around the corner. The big Finn will remain valuable even after Kuemper's return. Roll him when his blades touch the blue paint.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.