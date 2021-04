Raanta (lower body) allowed five goals on 22 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Wild on Wednesday.

Raanta was back between the pipes for the first time since March 22 and he had a rough go of it. In Raanta's defense, three of the Minnesota goals were absolute snipes and the other two were tap-ins on which he had little chance. The 31-year-old, who has just one win in his last five starts (1-3-1), could get his next chance to shake the rust as early as Saturday when Arizona hosts St. Louis.