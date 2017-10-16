Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Ruled out against Dallas
Raanta (lower body) will remain in Arizona when the team travels to face Dallas on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Raanta will be sidelined for his second straight contest as he continues to recover from his lower-body ailment. In his three starts this season, the netminder posted a 0-1-1 record with a subpar 3.33 GAA. Between getting the hook early and coming off with an injury, the 28-year-old faced just 14 shots in his previous two outings. Louis Domingue will continue to serve as the No. 1 during Raanta's absence.
