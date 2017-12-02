Raanta (upper body) has been ruled out for Saurday's tilt against the Devils, but coach Rick Tocchet left open the possibility of a return Sunday against the Golden Knights, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Raanta's absence will extend through at least five contests, but it sounds as though a return could finally be in sight for the netminder. Considering the team plays a back-to-back set Saturday and Sunday, it would make sense to give Raanta an extra rest day if he's closing in on a return. Scott Wedgewood will likely man the crease again Saturday in his absence, with Marek Langhamer also still on the roster.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories