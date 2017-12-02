Raanta (upper body) has been ruled out for Saurday's tilt against the Devils, but coach Rick Tocchet left open the possibility of a return Sunday against the Golden Knights, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Raanta's absence will extend through at least five contests, but it sounds as though a return could finally be in sight for the netminder. Considering the team plays a back-to-back set Saturday and Sunday, it would make sense to give Raanta an extra rest day if he's closing in on a return. Scott Wedgewood will likely man the crease again Saturday in his absence, with Marek Langhamer also still on the roster.