Raanta (lower body) will not available against the Panthers on Tuesday, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Raanta was riding a three-game winning streak prior to getting hurt in which he registered a 1.13 GAA. With Darcy Kuemper (lower body) also on the shelf, the Yotes will turn to Adin Hill for Tuesday's matchup with Florida. Coach Rick Tocchet classified Raanta as day-to-day, so fantasy owners could see him back in action sooner rather than later.