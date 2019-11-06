Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Runs out of gas in overtime loss
Raanta stopped 39 of 43 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames on Tuesday.
With 3:30 remaining in the third period, Raanta had a 3-1 lead to protect, but he allowed Matthew Tkachuk and Mark Giordano to even the score. Raanta was victimized by Tkachuk again in overtime to complete the collapse. The Finnish goalie dropped to 2-1-2 with a 3.12 GAA and a .912 save percentage in five starts. He's not performing as well as Darcy Kuemper, which means Raanta will likely find himself by the bench door more often than he's in the crease.
