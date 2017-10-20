Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Scheduled to resume skating Saturday
Raanta (lower body) will resume skating Saturday, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
The 25-year-old netminder will also travel with the Coyotes during their upcoming five-game road trip, which begins Tuesday in New York. Coach Rich Tocchet doesn't know when Raanta will return to practice with his teammates, but he's clearly making progress in his recovery from the lower-body injury he sustained Oct. 12 against Detroit. Louis Domingue and Adin Hill will continue to split time in goal until Raanta is cleared to play.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Showing some improvement with health•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Ruled out against Dallas•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Out Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Day-to-day with lower-body issue•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Leaves game with lower-body ailment•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Protecting net versus Detroit•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...