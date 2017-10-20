Raanta (lower body) will resume skating Saturday, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

The 25-year-old netminder will also travel with the Coyotes during their upcoming five-game road trip, which begins Tuesday in New York. Coach Rich Tocchet doesn't know when Raanta will return to practice with his teammates, but he's clearly making progress in his recovery from the lower-body injury he sustained Oct. 12 against Detroit. Louis Domingue and Adin Hill will continue to split time in goal until Raanta is cleared to play.