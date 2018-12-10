Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Season may be over
According to Coyotes GM John Chayka, Raanta (lower body) could miss the rest of the season, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic reports.
We recommend waiting for official confirmation from the Coyotes that Raanta will be out for the remainder of the season. Silverman is a credible source, though, and she's relayed from Chayka that Raanta's injury looks worse than originally thought based on further "imaging and testing" that's been performed on Arizona's top netminder. This is a developing situation, and all fantasy owners can hope for is a more positive spin from the team account.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...