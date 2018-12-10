According to Coyotes GM John Chayka, Raanta (lower body) could miss the rest of the season, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic reports.

We recommend waiting for official confirmation from the Coyotes that Raanta will be out for the remainder of the season. Silverman is a credible source, though, and she's relayed from Chayka that Raanta's injury looks worse than originally thought based on further "imaging and testing" that's been performed on Arizona's top netminder. This is a developing situation, and all fantasy owners can hope for is a more positive spin from the team account.