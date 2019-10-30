Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Seeking third straight win
Raanta will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's home matchup with Montreal, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta has been sharp during his last two starts, picking up wins over the Senators and Devils while posting a rock-solid 2.50 GAA and .930 save percentage. The 30-year-old Finn will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 4.00 goals per game on the road this campaign, third in the NHL.
