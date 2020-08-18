Raanta was in net for the third period of Monday's 7-1 loss to the Avalanche, stopping five of eight shots as the Coyotes dropped Game 4 of their first-round series.

Darcy Kuemper gave up four goals through two periods, forcing coach Rick Tocchet to make the switch in net, but it was clear right away the move hadn't woken up a slumbering Arizona defense -- Cale Makar went untouched on a rush from his own blue line to score just 19 seconds into the final period. With the Coyotes facing elimination in Game 5 on Monday, Raanta could get the start to try and shake up a club that desperately needs some kind of spark.