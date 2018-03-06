Raanta was tabbed to be the backup for Darcy Kuemper during Monday's game against Edmonton, despite being previously reported as the starter.

Just minutes before puck drop Arizona decided to give Raanta a rest, which is well deserved as he's played in 11 of the last 12 contests. It's not believed the coaching decision was due to an injury to the 28-year-old at the moment, and he should return to the cage Wednesday against Vancouver.