Raanta (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Wednesday's Game 3 matchup against the Predators, John Gambardoro of 98.7 Phoenix reports.

Raanta was deemed 'unfit to play' ahead of Tuesday's game for an undisclosed reason, and this news suggests he could be dealing with a significant ailment. In Raanta's stead, Adin Hill is expected to handle backup duties for Game 3 with Darcy Kuemper getting the nod as the starter for the third straight game. Expect another update on Raanta's health before Friday's Game 4 showdown.