Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Set for challenge against visiting Flyers
Raanta will tend twine as Saturday's home starter against the Flyers, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Raanta will vie for his 10th win of the season against a Flyers club that ranks 10th in the league in road scoring at 2.85 goals per contest. Hopefully you haven't been relying exclusively on the Arizona netminder for victories in the fantasy realm, but his ratios (2.63 GAA and .915 save percentage) are strong considering that he's the last line of defense for a team with the worst goal differential in the league at minus-63.
