Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Set for Saturday debut
Raanta will start Saturday's game in Colorado, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta will watch Darcy Kuemper face the Golden Knights on Thursday before making his season debut Saturday. The oft-injured Finnish netminder appears to be locked in a near-even timeshare with Kuemper.
