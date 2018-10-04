Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Set for season debut as road starter
Raanta will patrol the blue paint Thursday night for the season road opener versus the Stars, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
As noted by Vest, Raanta finished second in the league in GAA (2.24) and save percentage (.930) last season, trailing only Carter Hutton, who moved from the Blues to Sabres through free agency. In particular, what is so remarkable about the Finn's stellar campaign is that he maintained those tidy rate stats despite playing for a team with a minus-48 goal differential in 2017-18. Raanta could emerge in the upper echelon of fantasy netminders if his team finds a way to put more wins on the board this season.
