Raanta (undisclosed) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's game versus Anaheim, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Raanta will miss Sunday's game versus Vegas due to his undisclosed issue, but he could be back between the pipes Tuesday against the Ducks. The 31-year-old backstop has made one start thus far this season, turning aside 31 of 34 shots en route to a 5-3 win over the Sharks last Saturday.