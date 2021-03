Raanta (lower body) is expected to protect the road goal Saturday versus the Ducks, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Raanta has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, but he'll be immediately thrust back into a starting role. Adin Hill is expected to back up Raanta on Saturday. Through nine appearances, Raanta has a 4-3-2 record, a 3.36 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Ducks have averaged 2.5 goals per game in their last six outings.