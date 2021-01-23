Raanta (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Puck Pedia reports.
It's unclear why Raanta is on IR, but his destination will be backdated to Jan. 18, meaning his next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Ducks. Adin Hill will serve as the primary backup for Darcy Kuemper for the time being.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Resting Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Stands tall in win over Sharks•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Works in relief again•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Sees action in relief Monday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Slated for backup duties•