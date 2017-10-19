Raanta (lower body) "had a better day" Thursday, though he's yet to return to the ice, according to Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

The bench boss has designated rookie netminder Adin Hill as the starter in the evening's home contest versus the Stars, and there's no concrete timeline for Raanta to make his return. Of course, Louis Domingue is also an option for the 'Yotes, but he's been a major disappointment with an 0-3-0 record, 4.55 GAA and .862 save percentage through his first four appearances.